Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is Fusarium graminearum, the fungus a Chinese scientist pleaded guilty to smuggling into the US?

By Tom W. Allen, Associate Research Professor of Plant Pathology, Mississippi State University
A Chinese plant scientist at the University of Michigan who drew national attention in June 2025 when she was arrested and accused of smuggling a crop-damaging fungus into the U.S. pleaded guilty on Nov. 12, 2025, to charges of smuggling and making false statements…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
