Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump v the BBC: a legal expert explains how the case could play out

By Rebecca Moosavian, Associate Professor in Law, University of Leeds
The BBC is the latest media organisation to be targeted by Donald Trump’s highly litigious machine. The fallout over a Panorama episode that included a misleadingly edited clip of the US president’s January 6 2021 speech led to the resignation of two BBC executives, and Trump’s threat to sue the BBC for $1 billion if they do not retract the episode.

How likely is he to succeed if he goes through with such a lawsuit? To answer this, we must look at two distinct issues. First, how defamation laws on…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cameroon: Killings, Mass Arrests Follow Disputed Elections
~ Türkiye: ‘Restriction Codes’ Harm Uyghurs Seeking Safety
~ Australia: Afghanistan’s Taliban May Face New Sanctions
~ What is Fusarium graminearum, the fungus a Chinese scientist pleaded guilty to smuggling into the US?
~ Australia’s reluctance to rest its fast bowlers could prove disastrous during the Ashes
~ Amelia Earhart disappeared almost 90 years ago. Why are so many people still looking for her?
~ The world’s carbon emissions continue to rise. But 35 countries show progress in cutting carbon
~ Menulog is closing in Australia. Could food delivery soon cost more?
~ How do I know if my kid is worrying about food and their body too much? And what should I say?
~ You might think frogs never get enough water. Turns out, they can fare worse in floods than bushfires
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter