The world’s carbon emissions continue to rise. But 35 countries show progress in cutting carbon

By Pep Canadell, Chief Research Scientist, CSIRO Environment; Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO
Clemens Schwingshackl, Senior Researcher in Climate Science, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Corinne Le Quéré, Royal Society Research Professor of Climate Change Science, University of East Anglia
Glen Peters, Senior Researcher, Center for International Climate and Environment Research - Oslo
Judith Hauck, Helmholtz Young Investigator group leader and deputy head, Marine Biogeosciences section at the Alfred Wegener Institute, Universität Bremen
Julia Pongratz, Professor of Physical Geography and Land Use Systems, Department of Geography, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Mike O'Sullivan, Lecturer in Mathematics and Statistics, University of Exeter
Pierre Friedlingstein, Chair, Mathematical Modelling of Climate, University of Exeter
Robbie Andrew, Senior Researcher, Center for International Climate and Environment Research - Oslo
In 2025 the world has fallen short, again, of peaking and reducing its fossil fuel use. But there are many countries on a path to greener energy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
