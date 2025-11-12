Menulog is closing in Australia. Could food delivery soon cost more?
By Alex Veen, Senior Lecturer and University of Sydney Business School Emerging Scholar Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Josh Healy, Associate Professor in Managing People and Organisations, University of Sydney
Uber Eats and DoorDash now look set to control the vast majority of the food delivery market. That means less choice – both for consumers and delivery workers.
- Wednesday, November 12, 2025