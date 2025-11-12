Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How can you help your child prepare to start high school next year?

By Jill Colton, Program Director: Secondary Programs and Senior Lecturer: English and Literacy Education, University of South Australia
The move to Year 7 can be a really daunting time, moving away from friends, travelling to a new place and starting very different routines.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Menulog is closing in Australia. Could food delivery soon cost more?
~ How do I know if my kid is worrying about food and their body too much? And what should I say?
~ You might think frogs never get enough water. Turns out, they can fare worse in floods than bushfires
~ Healing, purification and holiness: how ancient Greeks, Romans and early Christians used olive oil
~ Indigenous political candidates face less voter bias than parties might think: new research
~ No time to recover: Hurricane Melissa and the Caribbean’s compounding disaster trap as the storms keep coming
~ Yes, there is an AI investment bubble – here are three scenarios for how it could end
~ To tackle e-waste, teach kids to be responsible consumers
~ Rudeness is hurting auditors’ ability to protect the public — here’s how
~ Bringing the dance studio home can improve balance and reduce the risk of falls for older women
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter