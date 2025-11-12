Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous political candidates face less voter bias than parties might think: new research

By Josh Holloway, Lecturer in Government in the College of Business, Government and Law, Flinders University
Duncan McDonnell, Professor of Politics, Griffith University
Michelle Evans, Professor, specialising in Indigenous leadership, The University of Melbourne
When political parties consider potential Indigenous candidates, they often worry about voter backlash.

It’s a concern rooted in Australia’s troubling history of racism and the ongoing discrimination Indigenous people face in everyday life.

But what if party selectors…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
