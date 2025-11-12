Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yes, there is an AI investment bubble – here are three scenarios for how it could end

By Sergi Basco, Profesor Agregado de Economia, Universitat de Barcelona
Booms and busts are a recurring feature of modern economics, but when an asset’s value becomes overinflated, a boom quickly becomes a bubble.

The two most recent major bubble episodes were the dot-com bubble in the United States (1996-2000) and the housing bubbles that emerged around 2006 in different countries. Both ended in recession – the former relatively mild, and the latter catastrophically…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
