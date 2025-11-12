Tolerance.ca
Tutankhamun was decapitated 100 years ago – why the excavation is a great shame instead of a triumph

By Eleanor Dobson, Associate Professor in Nineteenth-Century Literature, University of Birmingham
November 2025 marks 100 years since archaeologists first examined Tutankhamun’s mummified remains. What followed wasn’t scientific triumph – it was destruction. Using hot knives and brute force, Howard Carter’s team decapitated the pharaoh, severed his limbs and dismembered his torso. Then they covered it up.

Tutankhamun’s tomb was first discovered in the Valley of the Kings by a team of mostly Egyptian excavators led by Howard Carter in November 1922. However, it took several years for the excavators to clear and catalogue the tomb’s antechamber – the first part of what would become…The Conversation


