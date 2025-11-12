Tolerance.ca
How former jihadist Ahmed al-Sharaa ended up being welcomed to the White House

By William Plowright, Assistant Professor in International Security, Durham University
A few years ago, you might have balked if someone told you that the US president would be photographed in the White House shaking hands with a man who was a former member of al-Qaeda, an insurgent against US forces in Iraq, and had led one of the largest Syrian Islamist armed groups.

But that’s exactly what happened when Donald Trump welcomed his Syrian counterpart, Ahmed al-Sharaa, to Washington on November 10. Al-Sharaa became…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
