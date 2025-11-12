Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trespasses: little has changed for couples dating across the religious and political divide in Northern Ireland

By Laura Smith, PhD Researcher and Graduate Teaching Fellow, University of Liverpool
In her 2022 novel Trespasses, Louise Kennedy captures the emotional turmoil of an intimate relationship between Cushla, a young Catholic woman, and Michael, an older married Protestant man during the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Their love is difficult, not just because Michael is married but also because it is seen as a “mixed relationship” within Northern Irish society.

The Troubles was a period of violence stemming from a political divide over British rule, which lasted for about 30 years from the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ No time to recover: Hurricane Melissa and the Caribbean’s compounding disaster trap as the storms keep coming
~ Yes, there is an AI investment bubble – here are three scenarios for how it could end
~ To tackle e-waste, teach kids to be responsible consumers
~ Rudeness is hurting auditors’ ability to protect the public — here’s how
~ Bringing the dance studio home can improve balance and reduce the risk of falls for older women
~ Team work and power plays: What Alberta’s Bill 2 says about Canadian democracy
~ Down Cemetery Road: Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson delight in this light conspiracy thriller
~ Tutankhamun was decapitated 100 years ago – why the excavation is a great shame instead of a triumph
~ How the new V&A Storehouse is reshaping public access to museum collections
~ Trump’s tariffs threaten the future of innovation – and UK tech could be collateral damage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter