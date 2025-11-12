Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five lifestyle changes that might help you live longer and slow down ageing

By Henry Chung, Lecturer, School of Sport, Rehabilitation and Exercise Sciences, University of Essex
Charlotte Gowers, Lecturer, Psychology, Sport and Sensory Science, Anglia Ruskin University
Society is fascinated with health, fitness and longevity. This obsession has spawned a multi-million pound industry centred around pushing the latest cutting-edge science, lifestyle modifications and products that claim to prevent ageing and live as long as possible.

But the secret to a long life doesn’t have to be so complicated. There are many simple things everyone can do to slow down time and feel younger.

When we talk about age, we aren’t always talking about how many candles are on your…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
