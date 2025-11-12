Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Greece: Authorities must ‘drop baseless charges’ against rescue volunteer Seán Binder

By Amnesty International
On 4 December 2025, before the Court of Appeal of Lesvos, Greece, Seán Binder will stand trial for his work as a volunteer rescuer helping people in distress and at risk of drowning at sea. Alongside 23 other defendants, he faces criminal charges including membership of a criminal organization, money laundering, and smuggling (facilitation of […] The post Greece: Authorities must ‘drop baseless charges’ against rescue volunteer Seán Binder appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
