Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Russia came to see itself as Europe’s ‘antifascist’ saviour

By Xosé M. Núñez Seixas, Professor of Modern and Contemporary History, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
When, exactly, did World War II end? The answer depends on where you are from. The war officially ended in the early hours of May 7 1945, when General Jodl signed Germany’s unconditional surrender at the Allied headquarters in Reims, effective from the following day. Thousands took to the streets in London, New York and other cities to celebrate.

However, on May 8 the ceremony was repeated in Berlin in the presence of the Soviet Union’s Marshal Zhukov and representatives of the other Allied countries. Peace reigned from the following day onwards. The Red Army had conquered the German…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
