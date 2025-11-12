Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Apocalyptic images of melting glaciers and sinking islands won’t help anyone imagine a better future

By Natalie Pollard, Professor of Contemporary Literature and Culture, University of Exeter
How activists and artists across the world are challenging popular, generalised climate memes, such as those of melting and sinking.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
