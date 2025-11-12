Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colorado’s rural schools serve more than 130,000 students, and their superintendents want more pay for their teachers

By Robert Mitchell, Associate Professor, College of Education, University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Leaders of Colorado’s rural schools are more likely to encourage a total stranger to go into teaching than a member of their own family, according to a Colorado-based survey published in October 2025.

The results come at a time when nearly every state in the United States faces critical teacher shortages.

We collected data in the fall of 2023 with the goal of describing the perceived strengths and limitations of rural schools in Colorado as understood by the people leading them.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Greece: Authorities must ‘drop baseless charges’ against rescue volunteer Seán Binder
~ OpEd: From an oil well to COP30
~ How Russia came to see itself as Europe’s ‘antifascist’ saviour
~ Apocalyptic images of melting glaciers and sinking islands won’t help anyone imagine a better future
~ How the market for international students puts pressure on universities’ academic freedom
~ Emetophobia: what it’s like to have a fear of vomiting
~ Exhausted employees don’t want it – so why has Greece introduced a 13-hour work day?
~ String theory: scientists are trying new ways to verify the idea that could unite all of physics
~ Community health centers provide care for 1 in 10 Americans, but funding cuts threaten their survival
~ Bad Bunny is the latest product of political rage — how pop culture became the front line of American politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter