Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Want to make America healthy again? Stop fueling climate change

By Jonathan Levy, Professor and Chair, Department of Environmental Health, Boston University
Howard Frumkin, Professor Emeritus of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences, University of Washington
Jonathan Patz, Professor of Environmental Medicine, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Vijay Limaye, Adjunct Associate Professor of Population Health Sciences, University of Wisconsin-Madison
From extreme heat to mosquito-borne illnesses, climate change is making people sicker and more vulnerable to disease. Health scientists explain what individuals and governments can do about it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
