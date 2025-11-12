Want to make America healthy again? Stop fueling climate change
By Jonathan Levy, Professor and Chair, Department of Environmental Health, Boston University
Howard Frumkin, Professor Emeritus of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences, University of Washington
Jonathan Patz, Professor of Environmental Medicine, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Vijay Limaye, Adjunct Associate Professor of Population Health Sciences, University of Wisconsin-Madison
From extreme heat to mosquito-borne illnesses, climate change is making people sicker and more vulnerable to disease. Health scientists explain what individuals and governments can do about it.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 12, 2025