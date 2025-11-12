New technologies like AI come with big claims – borrowing the scientific concept of validity can help cut through the hype
By Kai R. Larsen, Professor of Information Systems, University of Colorado Boulder
Roman Lukyanenko, Associate Professor of Commerce, University of Virginia
Thomas H. Davenport, Professor of Information Technology and Management, Babson College
Scientists across all fields make various types of claims about their innovations. Validity tests check whether they deliver on what they promise.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 12, 2025