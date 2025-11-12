Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Conservatives Liberals hold ‘power walk’ before delivering coup de grâce to net zero

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Liberals are set to dump net zero with a strong majority of the party room speaking out against the policy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: Fossil fuel infrastructure is putting rights of 2 billion people and critical ecosystems at risk
~ US/El Salvador: Torture of Venezuelan Deportees
~ Trial of Ex-Congolese Warlord Important Step for Justice
~ UN Rights Body Set to Hold Urgent Session on Sudan
~ Aurora likely tonight as string of solar flares heads for Earth
~ The singer without a stage: An Afghan artist leaves the country that raised him
~ Victoria’s ‘adult time for violent crime’ reforms will not solve the youth crime problem
~ Two birds, one stone? Green steel could tackle Australia’s housing crisis and cut emissions
~ How ‘build-to-rent-to-own’ could help more renters get a toehold in the housing market
~ ‘Leadership is morality magnified’ – what police must learn from the McSkimming scandal
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter