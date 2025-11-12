Tolerance.ca
Global: Fossil fuel infrastructure is putting rights of 2 billion people and critical ecosystems at risk

By Amnesty International
Fossil fuel infrastructure poses risks for the health and livelihoods of at least 2 billion people globally, roughly a quarter of the world’s population, Amnesty International and Better Planet Laboratory said in a new report on the fossil fuel industry’s harms to climate, people and ecosystems across the world. The report, Extraction Extinction: Why the lifecycle of […] The post Global: Fossil fuel infrastructure is putting rights of 2 billion people and critical ecosystems at risk appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
