Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US/El Salvador: Torture of Venezuelan Deportees

By Human Rights Watch
A Venezuelan migrant allegedly linked to criminal organizations sits inside a cell at CECOT on March 16, 2025, in Tecoluca, El Salvador.  © 2025 Salvadoran Government via Getty Images The Venezuelan nationals the US government sent to El Salvador in March and April were tortured and subjected to other abuses, including sexual violence.The cases of torture and ill-treatment of Venezuelans in El Salvador were not isolated incidents by rogue guards or riot police, but rather systematic violations.The Trump administration is complicit in torture, enforced disappearance, and other grave violations,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: Fossil fuel infrastructure is putting rights of 2 billion people and critical ecosystems at risk
~ Trial of Ex-Congolese Warlord Important Step for Justice
~ UN Rights Body Set to Hold Urgent Session on Sudan
~ Aurora likely tonight as string of solar flares heads for Earth
~ The singer without a stage: An Afghan artist leaves the country that raised him
~ Victoria’s ‘adult time for violent crime’ reforms will not solve the youth crime problem
~ Two birds, one stone? Green steel could tackle Australia’s housing crisis and cut emissions
~ How ‘build-to-rent-to-own’ could help more renters get a toehold in the housing market
~ ‘Leadership is morality magnified’ – what police must learn from the McSkimming scandal
~ Cameroon: Killings, Mass Arrests Follow Disputed Elections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter