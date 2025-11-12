Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trial of Ex-Congolese Warlord Important Step for Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Roger Lumbala Tshitenga, a former Congolese rebel leader and government minister, in Kampala, Uganda, February 6, 2013. © 2013 Isaac Kasamani/AFP via Getty Images The trial of Roger Lumbala Tshitenga, a former rebel leader and former minister in the Democratic Republic of Congo, begins on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, before the Paris Criminal Court. Lumbala is charged with crimes against humanity allegedly committed in North Kivu and Ituri provinces between 2002 and 2003, including summary executions, torture and other inhuman treatment, rape, pillages, and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: Fossil fuel infrastructure is putting rights of 2 billion people and critical ecosystems at risk
~ US/El Salvador: Torture of Venezuelan Deportees
~ UN Rights Body Set to Hold Urgent Session on Sudan
~ Aurora likely tonight as string of solar flares heads for Earth
~ The singer without a stage: An Afghan artist leaves the country that raised him
~ Victoria’s ‘adult time for violent crime’ reforms will not solve the youth crime problem
~ Two birds, one stone? Green steel could tackle Australia’s housing crisis and cut emissions
~ How ‘build-to-rent-to-own’ could help more renters get a toehold in the housing market
~ ‘Leadership is morality magnified’ – what police must learn from the McSkimming scandal
~ Cameroon: Killings, Mass Arrests Follow Disputed Elections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter