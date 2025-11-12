Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Rights Body Set to Hold Urgent Session on Sudan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A desk bearing signs of shelling in a school where displaced people were sheltering, in El Fasher, Sudan, October 7, 2025. © 2025 Mohyaldeen M Abdallah/Reuters Following an appeal by 49 rights groups, a cross-regional group of states requested an urgent United Nations Human Rights Council session on atrocities in North Darfur’s capital, El Fasher, in Sudan.The session, planned for November 14, follows reports and images of mass atrocities by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is battling the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF)following the takeover of El Fasher on…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: Fossil fuel infrastructure is putting rights of 2 billion people and critical ecosystems at risk
~ US/El Salvador: Torture of Venezuelan Deportees
~ Trial of Ex-Congolese Warlord Important Step for Justice
~ Aurora likely tonight as string of solar flares heads for Earth
~ The singer without a stage: An Afghan artist leaves the country that raised him
~ Victoria’s ‘adult time for violent crime’ reforms will not solve the youth crime problem
~ Two birds, one stone? Green steel could tackle Australia’s housing crisis and cut emissions
~ How ‘build-to-rent-to-own’ could help more renters get a toehold in the housing market
~ ‘Leadership is morality magnified’ – what police must learn from the McSkimming scandal
~ Cameroon: Killings, Mass Arrests Follow Disputed Elections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter