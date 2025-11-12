Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victoria’s ‘adult time for violent crime’ reforms will not solve the youth crime problem

By Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Professor (Practice), Faculty of Business and Economics, Monash University
These reforms violate human rights obligations, contradict the evidence and will be devastating for children and young people in conflict with the law.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Aurora likely tonight as string of solar flares heads for Earth
~ The singer without a stage: An Afghan artist leaves the country that raised him
~ Two birds, one stone? Green steel could tackle Australia’s housing crisis and cut emissions
~ How ‘build-to-rent-to-own’ could help more renters get a toehold in the housing market
~ ‘Leadership is morality magnified’ – what police must learn from the McSkimming scandal
~ Cameroon: Killings, Mass Arrests Follow Disputed Elections
~ How did Australian universities go from free education to $50,000 arts degrees in 50 years?
~ Should I kick my diet soft-drink habit? Where do I start?
~ Dodgy characters, dangerous twists: Reckless is the new crime series putting Freo on the map
~ One is a former al-Qaeda leader, the other a US mayor. Guess which was invited to the White House
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter