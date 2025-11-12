How ‘build-to-rent-to-own’ could help more renters get a toehold in the housing market
By Caitlin McGee, Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Gordon Noble, Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Our proposed build-to-rent-to-own model would mean residents could buy a stake in the development they live in – without a deposit or bank loan.
- Tuesday, November 11, 2025