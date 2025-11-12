Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Leadership is morality magnified’ – what police must learn from the McSkimming scandal

By Michael Macaulay, Professor of Public Administration, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The scandal over how police handled complaints against former deputy police commissioner Jevon McSkimming has exposed serious failings at the organisation’s highest levels.

It has also brought into sharp focus how poor judgement and processes can corrode public confidence in an institution that relies so heavily on integrity.

This week, the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) released…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Aurora likely tonight as string of solar flares heads for Earth
~ The singer without a stage: An Afghan artist leaves the country that raised him
~ Victoria’s ‘adult time for violent crime’ reforms will not solve the youth crime problem
~ Two birds, one stone? Green steel could tackle Australia’s housing crisis and cut emissions
~ How ‘build-to-rent-to-own’ could help more renters get a toehold in the housing market
~ Cameroon: Killings, Mass Arrests Follow Disputed Elections
~ How did Australian universities go from free education to $50,000 arts degrees in 50 years?
~ Should I kick my diet soft-drink habit? Where do I start?
~ Dodgy characters, dangerous twists: Reckless is the new crime series putting Freo on the map
~ One is a former al-Qaeda leader, the other a US mayor. Guess which was invited to the White House
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter