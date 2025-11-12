Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The singer without a stage: An Afghan artist leaves the country that raised him

By Fareed Khan
Afghan refugees in Pakistan face forced repatriation amidst stricter measures. Najeebullah Khitab, a singer raised in Pakistan, prepares to leave, carrying memories and dreams to his homeland that forbids music.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Aurora likely tonight as string of solar flares heads for Earth
~ Victoria’s ‘adult time for violent crime’ reforms will not solve the youth crime problem
~ Two birds, one stone? Green steel could tackle Australia’s housing crisis and cut emissions
~ How ‘build-to-rent-to-own’ could help more renters get a toehold in the housing market
~ ‘Leadership is morality magnified’ – what police must learn from the McSkimming scandal
~ Cameroon: Killings, Mass Arrests Follow Disputed Elections
~ How did Australian universities go from free education to $50,000 arts degrees in 50 years?
~ Should I kick my diet soft-drink habit? Where do I start?
~ Dodgy characters, dangerous twists: Reckless is the new crime series putting Freo on the map
~ One is a former al-Qaeda leader, the other a US mayor. Guess which was invited to the White House
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter