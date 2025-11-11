Tolerance.ca
Dodgy characters, dangerous twists: Reckless is the new crime series putting Freo on the map

By Alexa Scarlata, Lecturer, Digital Communication, RMIT University
The bright blue skies of Fremantle are a delightfully incongruous setting for NITV and SBS’s new crime drama, Reckless.

Not only is this a part of Australia we rarely get to see on our screens, but the local pubs and ocean views of the port city somehow add to the tension and menace of a complicated web.

When we meet them driving home from a family wedding late one night, it’s clear siblings Charlie (Hunter Page-Lochard) and June (Tasma Walton) already have a pretty dysfunctional relationship.

But when Charlie accidentally hits and kills a man, and June insists…The Conversation


