Human Rights Observatory

One is a former al-Qaeda leader, the other a US mayor. Guess which was invited to the White House

By Amin Saikal, Emeritus Professor of Middle Eastern Studies, Australian National University; The University of Western Australia; Victoria University
Trump’s world order: praising Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa as an ‘attractive guy’, while disparaging the first Muslim mayor of New York as a ‘lunatic communist’.The Conversation


