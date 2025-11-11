Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI makes measuring work performance a lot trickier. How do companies adapt?

By Christian Yao, Senior Lecturer, School of Management, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Knowledge workers are racing ahead with AI, but organisations still evaluate them as if they are working alone. How we measure human value has to change.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
