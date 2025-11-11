Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How number systems shape our thinking and what it means for learning, language and culture

By Jean-Charles Pelland, Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Psychosocial Science, University of Bergen
Most of us have little trouble working out how many millilitres are in 2.4 litres of water (it’s 2,400). But the same can’t be said when we’re asked how many minutes are in 2.4 hours (it’s 144).

That’s because the Indo-Arabic numerals we often use to represent numbers are base-10, while the system we often use to measure time is base-60.

Expressing time in decimal notation leads to an interaction between these two bases, which can have implications at both the cognitive and cultural level.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Removing Treaty responsibility from school boards undoes decades of progress
~ Is a veggie burger still a burger? A linguist explains
~ The UN climate talks have become too big for their own good
~ Voters in Hamburg have rejected universal basic income. Many economists would agree with them
~ How ‘campus climate’ affects students’ attitudes to people of different religions
~ The political meddling that led to BBC crisis – and how to stop it in the future
~ Climate disasters will send many countries into a debt spiral – but there’s a way out
~ How China’s latest aircraft carrier will challenge western maritime dominance
~ The Running Man is the most fun you’ll have at the cinema this year
~ From Trump’s wrecking ball to China’s electrifying rise, geopolitics hang heavy over this year’s climate talks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter