Removing Treaty responsibility from school boards undoes decades of progress
By Dominic O'Sullivan, Adjunct Professor, Stout Research Centre, Victoria University of Wellington and Auckland University of Technology, Professor of Political Science, Charles Sturt University
Taking away the duty of boards to give effect’ to te Tiriti o Waitangi undermines the expectation that schools should work for Maori as well as for anyone else.
- Tuesday, November 11, 2025