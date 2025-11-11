Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Voters in Hamburg have rejected universal basic income. Many economists would agree with them

By Ansgar Wohlschlegel, Associate Professor in Economics, Swansea University
Universal basic income (UBI) has supporters across the political spectrum. The idea is that if every citizen received a payment from the state to cover their living costs, it this will allow them the freedom to live as they choose.

UBI could, for example, let people decide whether to work and let them live in dignity after AI has made their…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
