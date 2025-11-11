Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How ‘campus climate’ affects students’ attitudes to people of different religions

By Kristin Aune, Professor of Sociology of Religion, Coventry University
Mathew Guest, Professor in the Sociology of Religion, Durham University
Matthew J. Mayhew, Professor of Higher Education, The Ohio State University
This year’s new university students are settling into life on campuses often notable for their diversity – and that includes in religion. Over 33,000 Buddhist students started university in the UK in 2023-24, for instance, alongside 769,220 Christian and 37,520 Sikh students.

Universities have a role to play in helping their students relate to others of different religious backgrounds, especially at a time of concern…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
