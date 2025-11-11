Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate disasters will send many countries into a debt spiral – but there’s a way out

By Courtney Lindsay, Senior Research Officer, Global Risks and Resilience, ODI Global
Emily Wilkinson, Principal Research Fellow, ODI Global
Vikrant Panwar, Senior Climate and Disaster Risk Finance Specialist, ODI Global
After years of disciplined reform and painful sacrifice, Jamaica had done what few global debt specialists thought possible. Through tough and sometimes controversial spending cuts and fiscal discipline, it slashed its debt from a staggering 150% of GDP in 2013 to just 62% by 2024.

By 2025, Jamaica was hitting its stride. One internationally recognised credit rating agency upgraded the country’s credit ratings from category BB- to BB (slightly less vulnerable in the near…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Removing Treaty responsibility from school boards undoes decades of progress
~ Is a veggie burger still a burger? A linguist explains
~ The UN climate talks have become too big for their own good
~ Voters in Hamburg have rejected universal basic income. Many economists would agree with them
~ How ‘campus climate’ affects students’ attitudes to people of different religions
~ The political meddling that led to BBC crisis – and how to stop it in the future
~ How China’s latest aircraft carrier will challenge western maritime dominance
~ The Running Man is the most fun you’ll have at the cinema this year
~ From Trump’s wrecking ball to China’s electrifying rise, geopolitics hang heavy over this year’s climate talks
~ 5 types of ‘wellness woo’ that borrow from mainstream medicine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter