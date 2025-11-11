Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How China’s latest aircraft carrier will challenge western maritime dominance

By Basil Germond, Professor of International Security, School of Global Affairs, Lancaster University
China’s new Fujian aircraft carrier, unveiled recently by president Xi Jinping with great fanfare, has been hailed by Chinese state media as a major milestone in the country’s naval modernisation programme and a key development in the counry’s aspirations to become a maritime power.

In the context of Beijing’s sustained seapower strategy, the long-term implications for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Removing Treaty responsibility from school boards undoes decades of progress
~ Is a veggie burger still a burger? A linguist explains
~ The UN climate talks have become too big for their own good
~ Voters in Hamburg have rejected universal basic income. Many economists would agree with them
~ How ‘campus climate’ affects students’ attitudes to people of different religions
~ The political meddling that led to BBC crisis – and how to stop it in the future
~ Climate disasters will send many countries into a debt spiral – but there’s a way out
~ The Running Man is the most fun you’ll have at the cinema this year
~ From Trump’s wrecking ball to China’s electrifying rise, geopolitics hang heavy over this year’s climate talks
~ 5 types of ‘wellness woo’ that borrow from mainstream medicine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter