55 million years: Australia’s oldest crocodile eggshells found in Queensland

By Michael David Stein, Research Associate, School of Biological, Earth & Environmental Sciences, UNSW Sydney
In southeast Queensland, roughly 250 kilometres from Brisbane, lies the tiny town of Murgon. Located on Wakka Wakka Country, it’s home to about 2,000 people – and one of the most important fossil sites in the world.

From the 55 million-year-old clays there, palaeontologists have unearthed a range of precious fossils over several decades. These include the world’s oldest fossil songbirds, the only known fossils of salamanders in Australia and the oldest fossil marsupial remains in…The Conversation


