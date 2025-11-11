Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Progress on gender equality at work is slow and uneven, new index finds

By Elizabeth Hill, Professor of Political Economy; Deputy Director, Australian Centre for Gender Equality and Inclusion at Work; and, co-convenor Work + Family Policy Roundtable, University of Sydney
Rae Cooper, Professor of Gender, Work and Employment Relations, ARC Future Fellow, Business School, co-Director Women, Work and Leadership Research Group, University of Sydney
Suneha Seetahul, Senior Research Fellow, Applied Microeconomics, University of Sydney
Gender equality at work has barely improved over the past ten years, with paid work opportunities held back by women doing the bulk of unpaid work in the home, new research shows.

Stubborn gaps in pay and career progression, alongside deep division between the types of jobs women and men do, are holding back business and the economy, despite decades of efforts by governments, employers and unions.

To help understand and address these gender gaps, the Australian…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
