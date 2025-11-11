Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trapped behind bars: Reforming Haiti’s broken detention system

Fifty-two prisoners have died in Haiti’s overcrowded prisons between July and September this year in conditions that have been described by the United Nations as “inhuman and degrading.”


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel must immediately halt legislation of discriminatory death penalty bill
~ Germany-Based Tajik Dies in Custody in Tajikistan
~ Kazakhstan: Reject ‘LGBT Propaganda’ Legal Proposals
~ Islamist Fighters in Mali Execute Social Media Influencer
~ How number systems shape our thinking, and what this means for learning, language and culture
~ To survive today’s economy, university students are using circus-like tactics
~ Online age checking is creating a treasure trove of data for hackers
~ BBC has survived allegations of political bias before – but the latest crisis comes at a pivotal moment
~ John Lewis Christmas advert reveals music as a time machine that creates connection
~ China is going to the Moon by 2030. Here’s what’s known about the mission – and why it matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter