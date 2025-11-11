Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Germany-Based Tajik Dies in Custody in Tajikistan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A vigil on 18 January 2024 in Dortmund, Germany, on the anniversary of the deportation of Tajikistan opposition activist Abdullohi Shamsiddin. The banner reads: ‘Bring Him Back!’ © 2024 Cornelia Suhan (Berlin) - Last month a 29 year old man from Tajikistan, who had been living in central Germany since 2019, died under mysterious circumstances in prison in Tajikistan. Saidazam Rahmonov, who was married to a German woman, had travelled to Tajikistan in June to gather documents needed to extend his visa in Germany.Tajikistan authorities claim that Rahmonov committed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel must immediately halt legislation of discriminatory death penalty bill
~ Trapped behind bars: Reforming Haiti’s broken detention system
~ Kazakhstan: Reject ‘LGBT Propaganda’ Legal Proposals
~ Islamist Fighters in Mali Execute Social Media Influencer
~ How number systems shape our thinking, and what this means for learning, language and culture
~ To survive today’s economy, university students are using circus-like tactics
~ Online age checking is creating a treasure trove of data for hackers
~ BBC has survived allegations of political bias before – but the latest crisis comes at a pivotal moment
~ John Lewis Christmas advert reveals music as a time machine that creates connection
~ China is going to the Moon by 2030. Here’s what’s known about the mission – and why it matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter