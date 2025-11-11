Tolerance.ca
Kazakhstan: Reject ‘LGBT Propaganda’ Legal Proposals

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Majlis, the lower house of Kazakhstan's Parliament, is seen in Astana, Kazakhstan, on October 11, 2015. © 2015 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov (Berlin, November 11, 2025) – Lawmakers in Kazakhstan should reject a draft law with amendments that would ban “propaganda of non-traditional sexual orientation,” seven international human rights groups said today. The groups are Access Now, Civil Rights Defenders; Eurasian Coalition on Health, Rights, Gender and Sexual Diversity; Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights; Human Rights Watch; International Partnership for Human…


