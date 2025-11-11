Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Islamist Fighters in Mali Execute Social Media Influencer

By Human Rights Watch
Many of her videos showed laughter, music, and the color of daily life in Tonka, her hometown on the edge of Mali’s desert near Timbuktu. On TikTok, 20-year-old Mariam Cissé, besides sharing moments of joy, often voiced support for the Malian armed forces in a region ravaged by armed conflict since 2012. Last week, those videos, viewed by nearly 100,000 followers, had deadly consequences. Click to expand Image A screenshot of Mariam Cissé in a video posted on TikTok in September 2025. © Private On November 6, Islamist fighters, allegedly from the Al Qaeda-linked Group for the Support…


© Human Rights Watch -
