Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Online age checking is creating a treasure trove of data for hackers

By Mark Tsagas, Senior Lecturer in Law, Cybercrime & AI Ethics, University of East London
A variety of websites now have processes designed to verify the ages of their users. These checks are carried out in several ways. For instance, AI can be used to analyse whether a photo of the person looks old enough for the age threshold on a website.

Asking for photo ID, such as a scan of a person’s driving licence or passport, is another method, along with asking for a verified credit card.

However, the amount of personal data involved in completing age verification comprises a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
