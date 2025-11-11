Tolerance.ca
John Lewis Christmas advert reveals music as a time machine that creates connection

By Helen Pleasance, Senior Lecturer in Creative Writing and English Literature, York St John University
Fraser Mann, Senior Lecturer in Literature, York St John University
Robert Edgar, Professor of Writing and Popular Culture, York St John University
Music is deeply woven into our sense of self and place, becoming, in effect, an emotional map of a person’s life.The Conversation


