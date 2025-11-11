Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

DRC: Landmark trial in Paris of Congolese armed group leader is a crucial step to ending impunity

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the trial that begins on 12 November in Paris of Roger Lumbala Tshitenga, a Congolese armed group leader accused of complicity in crimes against humanity, including killings, torture and rape, that were committed in North Kivu province in 2002 and 2003, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa's regional office, […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
