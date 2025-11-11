Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UN is reinventing peacekeeping – Haiti is the testing ground

By Bulbul Ahmed, PhD Candidate, University of Iowa; Bangladesh University of Professionals
A recent Security Council resolution to curb violence in Haiti was not just a local issue but a broader idea about how to stay relevant as a global organization.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
