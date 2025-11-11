Tolerance.ca
NHS trials AI tool for faster prostate cancer diagnosis

By Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
The NHS is embarking on a trial that could cut prostate cancer diagnosis times from weeks to a single day. The initiative uses artificial intelligence to analyse MRI scans, potentially transforming care for men with the most commonly diagnosed cancer in England.

Up to 15 NHS hospitals, including Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, will pilot the system over the coming…


