Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poor heart health in middle age linked to dementia in old age – new study

By David C. Gaze, Senior Lecturer in Chemical Pathology, University of Westminster
For generations, medicine treated the heart and brain as separate domains. However, a new study suggests the two are more closely connected than we thought, especially as we age.

A 25-year study of nearly 6,000 adults found that subtle heart muscle damage in middle age predicts dementia risk decades later.

The research, known as the Whitehall study, tracked UK civil…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kazakhstan: Parliament’s last-minute “LGBTI propaganda” ban must not become law
~ DRC: Landmark trial in Paris of Congolese armed group leader is a crucial step to ending impunity
~ Remembrance Day: How the Canadian Armed Forces could help solve the youth employment crisis
~ The UN is reinventing peacekeeping – Haiti is the testing ground
~ Star-shaped cells make a molecule that can ‘rewire’ the brains of mice with Down syndrome – understanding how could lead to new treatments
~ Under Ron DeSantis’ leadership, Florida leads the nation in executions in 2025
~ Students of color are at greater risk for reading difficulties – even in kindergarten
~ Feel like you can’t get a job? You’re not alone — but here’s how to work around it
~ Why has Sudan descended into mass slaughter? The answer goes far beyond simple ethnic conflict
~ NHS trials AI tool for faster prostate cancer diagnosis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter