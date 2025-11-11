Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Nigeria’s grazing law also shapes land divisions and violence

By Victor Onyilor Achem, Researcher, University of Ibadan
Conflict over land, pastoral mobility and weak governance often overlap with religious fault lines, but can’t be reduced to them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kazakhstan: Parliament’s last-minute “LGBTI propaganda” ban must not become law
~ DRC: Landmark trial in Paris of Congolese armed group leader is a crucial step to ending impunity
~ Remembrance Day: How the Canadian Armed Forces could help solve the youth employment crisis
~ The UN is reinventing peacekeeping – Haiti is the testing ground
~ Star-shaped cells make a molecule that can ‘rewire’ the brains of mice with Down syndrome – understanding how could lead to new treatments
~ Under Ron DeSantis’ leadership, Florida leads the nation in executions in 2025
~ Students of color are at greater risk for reading difficulties – even in kindergarten
~ Feel like you can’t get a job? You’re not alone — but here’s how to work around it
~ Why has Sudan descended into mass slaughter? The answer goes far beyond simple ethnic conflict
~ NHS trials AI tool for faster prostate cancer diagnosis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter