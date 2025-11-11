Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Osman Kavala: Hope for his country, quietly hopeless about his chances for freedom

By Amnesty International
A conversation with Prisoner of Conscience Osman Kavala, by Amnesty International Türkiye’s Günal Kurşun  A few weeks ago, as we approached the sombre milestone of Osman Kavala’s eighth year of unjust imprisonment, I visited him in the high security wing of Istanbul’s infamous jail, colloquially known as “the Silivri dungeon”.  Sitting in the room reserved […] The post Osman Kavala: Hope for his country, quietly hopeless about his chances for freedom appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Germany based Tajik dies in custody in Tajikistan
~ Obesity is now legally recognised as a chronic disease in Italy – a historic advance for public health in Europe
~ David Szalay’s Flesh wins the Booker prize – a deeply affecting novel about masculinity
~ Angola: No accountability five years after protestor killing
~ Jane Austen perfected the love story – but kept her own independence
~ As Australia welcomes its millionth refugee, its hardline border policies endure. We can lead by example again
~ View from The Hill: Ley’s in a no-win situation as warring Liberal tribes battle over net zero
~ The AI boom feels eerily similar to 2000’s dotcom crash – with some important differences
~ How I’m using ‘cultural dramaturgy’ to support Truth-telling in Australian theatre
~ As Black Friday sales kick off, these are the dodgy sales tactics to look out for
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter