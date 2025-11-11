Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Germany based Tajik dies in custody in Tajikistan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A vigil on 18 January 2024 in Dortmund, Germany, on the anniversary of the deportation of Tajikistan opposition activist Abdullohi Shamsiddin. The banner reads: ‘Bring Him Back!’ © 2024 Cornelia Suhan (Berlin) - Last month a 29 year old man from Tajikistan, who had been living in central Germany since 2019, died under mysterious circumstances in prison in Tajikistan. Saidazam Rahmonov, who was married to a German woman, had travelled to Tajikistan in June to gather documents needed to extend his visa in Germany.Tajikistan authorities claim that Rahmonov committed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
